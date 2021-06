SAVANNAH Ga. (WSAV) – Central Missionary Baptist Church plans to host a clothes giveaway on Saturday in Thunderbolt.

The event takes place at the church from 9:00 a.m. through 1:00 p.m.

The church is located at 3119 Shell Rd. in Thunderbolt.

Organizers say there will be apparel for men, women, children and infants.