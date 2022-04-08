SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Mosaic Church and Preschool is hosting an Easter egg hunt this Saturday for children ages 5-14 in the community.

The egg hunt will be held on Apr. 9 at the church located at 7 Canebrake Road. It will kick off at 11 a.m. and last until 2 p.m. with sign-in beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Hunts will be separated by age with ages 3-5 first, then 6-8, 9-10, and 11 and up. Each egg hunt will be about 30 minutes apart.

Easter Egg baskets will be provided for all. This event is open to the public.