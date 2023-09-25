SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Several Chick-fil-A restaurants will donate 100% of the proceeds from sales of their popular Chocolate Chunk Cookies to CURE Childhood Cancer on Tuesday, September 26.
“As we observe Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September, we are honored to team up with CURE for the third year in a row in their mission to support children fighting cancer,” said Jason Counselman, local restaurant Operator of Chick-fil-A Rincon said in a press release on Sept. 21. “Together with our valued guests, we can truly make a difference in the lives of the young ones in our community, one Chocolate Chunk Cookie at a time.”
This will be the third consecutive year these restaurants have supported CURE Childhood Cancer. Last year alone, 10,110 cookies were sold which totaled $14,484.90 donated to the nonprofit.
To learn more about CURE programs and how they support the physical, emotional, financial, and educational needs of families as their children undergo cancer treatment, click or tap here.
Local Chick-fil-A restaurants participating:
Chick-fil-A Rincon Chick-fil-A Pooler
5438 GA Highway 21 S 180 Pooler Pkwy
Rincon, GA 31326-9407 Pooler, GA 31322-4200
Chick-fil-A Savannah Quarters Chick-fil-A Statesboro
2021 Pooler Pkwy 352 Northside Dr E
Pooler, GA 31322 Statesboro, GA 30458-2188
Chick-fil-A Hinesville Chick-fil-A Vidalia
877 W Oglethorpe Hwy 2349 E 1st St
Hinesville, GA 31313-4404 Vidalia, GA 30474-8811
Chick-fil-A Oglethorpe Mall Chick-fil-A Midtown Savannah
7804 Abercorn St Ste 110 7 E Derenne Ave
Savannah, GA 31406-3504 Savannah, GA 31405
Chick-fil-A Skidaway DTO Chick-fil-A Abercorn Drive-Thru Only
2111 E Victory Dr 11152 Abercorn St
Savannah, GA 31404-3917 Savannah, GA 31419-1822