SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Several Chick-fil-A restaurants will donate 100% of the proceeds from sales of their popular Chocolate Chunk Cookies to CURE Childhood Cancer on Tuesday, September 26.

“As we observe Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September, we are honored to team up with CURE for the third year in a row in their mission to support children fighting cancer,” said Jason Counselman, local restaurant Operator of Chick-fil-A Rincon said in a press release on Sept. 21. “Together with our valued guests, we can truly make a difference in the lives of the young ones in our community, one Chocolate Chunk Cookie at a time.”

This will be the third consecutive year these restaurants have supported CURE Childhood Cancer. Last year alone, 10,110 cookies were sold which totaled $14,484.90 donated to the nonprofit.

To learn more about CURE programs and how they support the physical, emotional, financial, and educational needs of families as their children undergo cancer treatment, click or tap here.

Local Chick-fil-A restaurants participating:

Chick-fil-A Rincon Chick-fil-A Pooler

5438 GA Highway 21 S 180 Pooler Pkwy

Rincon, GA 31326-9407 Pooler, GA 31322-4200

Chick-fil-A Savannah Quarters Chick-fil-A Statesboro

2021 Pooler Pkwy 352 Northside Dr E

Pooler, GA 31322 Statesboro, GA 30458-2188

Chick-fil-A Hinesville Chick-fil-A Vidalia

877 W Oglethorpe Hwy 2349 E 1st St

Hinesville, GA 31313-4404 Vidalia, GA 30474-8811

Chick-fil-A Oglethorpe Mall Chick-fil-A Midtown Savannah

7804 Abercorn St Ste 110 7 E Derenne Ave

Savannah, GA 31406-3504 Savannah, GA 31405

Chick-fil-A Skidaway DTO Chick-fil-A Abercorn Drive-Thru Only

2111 E Victory Dr 11152 Abercorn St

Savannah, GA 31404-3917 Savannah, GA 31419-1822