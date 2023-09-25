SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Several Chick-fil-A restaurants will donate 100% of the proceeds from sales of their popular Chocolate Chunk Cookies to CURE Childhood Cancer on Tuesday, September 26.

“As we observe Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September, we are honored to team up with CURE for the third year in a row in their mission to support children fighting cancer,” said Jason Counselman, local restaurant Operator of Chick-fil-A Rincon said in a press release on Sept. 21. “Together with our valued guests, we can truly make a difference in the lives of the young ones in our community, one Chocolate Chunk Cookie at a time.” 

This will be the third consecutive year these restaurants have supported CURE Childhood Cancer. Last year alone, 10,110 cookies were sold which totaled $14,484.90 donated to the nonprofit.

To learn more about CURE programs and how they support the physical, emotional, financial, and educational needs of families as their children undergo cancer treatment, click or tap here.

Local Chick-fil-A restaurants participating:

Chick-fil-A Rincon                                          Chick-fil-A Pooler 

5438 GA Highway 21 S                                    180 Pooler Pkwy 

Rincon, GA 31326-9407                                   Pooler, GA 31322-4200 

Chick-fil-A Savannah Quarters                       Chick-fil-A Statesboro 

2021 Pooler Pkwy                                             352 Northside Dr E 

Pooler, GA 31322                                              Statesboro, GA 30458-2188 

Chick-fil-A Hinesville                                        Chick-fil-A Vidalia        

877 W Oglethorpe Hwy                                     2349 E 1st St 

Hinesville, GA 31313-4404                              Vidalia, GA 30474-8811 

Chick-fil-A Oglethorpe Mall                         Chick-fil-A Midtown Savannah 

7804 Abercorn St Ste 110                                7 E Derenne Ave 

Savannah, GA 31406-3504                             Savannah, GA 31405 

Chick-fil-A Skidaway DTO                              Chick-fil-A Abercorn Drive-Thru Only 

2111 E Victory Dr                                             11152 Abercorn St 

Savannah, GA 31404-3917                               Savannah, GA 31419-1822 