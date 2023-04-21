SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Lowcountry charity wants to remind you about their biggest fundraiser of the year

Memory Matters helps Alzheimer’s and dementia patients deal with their condition.

From physical exercise to education and specialized wellness events, the non-profit program is designed to promote brain health for everyone.

The number of Americans with Alzheimer’s is expected to double in the next ten years. Experts say that information is key.

While the programs are great for members, they are also important for caregivers as well.

“It allows them to come and be themselves. not be judged just enjoy the company of friends but more importantly it provided their caregiver the break they desperately need. Every caregiver going through this journey needs a break for their own sanity.”

Memory Matters is holding its largest fundraising event.

This is just a sampling of the 100 plus items up for bid in the online auction.

There are trips and golf outings on the list as well.

To learn more about the event, click here.