Local charities highlight Giving Tuesday efforts in the Hostess City

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It’s Giving Tuesday in the Hostess City. Falling on the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving, it’s a day solely built on giving back to those in need.

“Giving Tuesday’s just the coolest idea in the world for me. I absolutely love it and it’s a great opportunity to think about others especially as we start the holiday season,” said Maj. Paul Egan of Savannah’s Salvation Army.

“Here at the Salvation Army, we work continuously throughout the year,” he continued. “Of course, our big efforts are seen at Christmastime with our kettles and with our Angel Tree gifts and [Holiday Hope], and all the opportunities we do for children and for families, but year-round, the Salvation Army is helping people.”

Laticia Avila, executive director for Social Apostolate in downtown Savannah, a charity that cares and empowers the poor, homeless and disabled, says the pandemic has drastically magnified the needs of the less fortunate. Even more specifically, it’s hit the city’s homeless population.

“I would even argue that they are the ones who have been most effects by the pandemic, as services dried up, as a lot of social service agencies had to scale back, do remote for a while there, I definitely see the effects,” explained Avila.

Organizations across the area want you to remember that charities are in need of assistance throughout the year, not just on Giving Tuesday.

As the weather continues to drop off over the coming months, these organizations want you to remember those who must brave the elements, night after night.

“With the temperature dropping we are actively collecting backpacks, tents sleeping bags, and hang and foot warmers for our homeless population,” said Avila. “Many of our homeless are not in shelters, they are sleeping on the streets.”

Explore more ways to give back at givingtuesday.org.