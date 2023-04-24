SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Some local kids spent their weekend reading with the stars!

The annual event, called Books, Blankets, and Family Fun gives school children the chance to read books with some pretty cool readers, including superheroes, mascots, and local celebrities—one of them being our very own Kim Gusby!

Organizers say it’s meant to promote children’s love for reading outside of the classroom.

“Reading is a very important school that is best promoted and enjoyed by families, so we do our work in school buildings to focus on literacy, but it’s best supported by our families in our community,” SCCPSS Superintendent, M. Ann Levett said.

Families enjoyed food, live music, and arts and crafts in Daffin Park on Saturday.