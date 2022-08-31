SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Two local candy stores have teamed up in a sweet partnership that helps feed the bodies and minds of local children at risk for food insecurity.

River Street Sweets and Savannah’s Candy Kitchen donated proceeds from National Praline Day to America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia’s Kid’s Cafe. This is the fifth year the two have teamed up.

This year, they raised more than ten thousand dollars through donations made in-store and online on National Praline Day on June 24.

That’s enough to cover 50,000 meals, and America’s Second Harvest’s Executive Director Mary Jane Crouch says it comes at a time when the need is greater than ever.

“We’ve seen around a 40% increase in the cost overall cost of food that we purchase you know and you know Kid’s Cafe which was this project supports has really been an increase in that and we have to make sure that we’re feeding the children,” said Crouch.

Kid’s Cafe started in Savannah in 1989. The goal is to provide children at risk for hunger with a nutritious evening meal. They also offer tutoring, homework assistance, and a safe haven.