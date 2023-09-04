SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Labor Day weekend may be over, but businesses are left with the financial impact after many tourists leave the City of Savannah.

The hustle and bustle of Labor Day weekend may be just another day for local businesses. However, a local café on Waters Avenue opened up just this year and a worker we spoke with workers said they didn’t expect so much attention.

“We could see the increase in sales,” Brenda Leyva, a Waters Café employee said. “Not only that, but the line was also literally out the door. Working in the kitchen, the tickets kept me moving all day long without stopping. It was definitely a volume that I think is new here at Waters Café.”

Based on what she tells News 3, word sure did travel this past weekend. She said a lot of people came out of the downtown scene just to visit.

“You can see that through the tourist that’s coming in here now,” Leyva said. “They come out of the way from downtown to come see us. That speaks pretty loud about the restaurant.”

On Abercorn St., stands a restaurant called Marche De Macarons. Workers there said they also saw an increase in customers.

“We’ve had a really good increase in customers — both tourists and people locally coming out,” Gray Vautrin, a Marche De Macarons employee said. “Also, some of the SCAD students are returning for the fall quarter and it’s just been nice to have a good flow of people coming in.”

Furthermore, she said Labor Day marks the beginning of a busy holiday season ahead. Back at Waters Café, the lingering effects of the holiday weekend leave employees speechless.

“Sundays usually are busy, but it was amazingly busy…,” said Leyva said.