Local businesses donate over 50,000 water bottles to students returning to in-person learning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Local businesses came together to donate over 50,000 reusable water bottles to students returning to school in Effingham and Chatham Counties as CDC guidelines encourage staff and students to bring their own water to minimize the touching of water fountains.

The donation is primarily sponsored by Enmarket, who provided 32,000 water bottles to Savannah-Chatham students and 14,000 to Effingham students.

Enmarket joined the project’s initial sponsors, Thomas & Hutton, Savannah Technical College, Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation, ServiceMaster of Savannah, the YMCA of Coastal Georgia and Healthy Savannah, to provide a total of 51,000 20 ounce translucent water bottles to area students.

“When we became aware of this need, we saw a way to give back to the community, give back to the education system and to make school a safe experience for students,” said Brett Giesick, President of Enmarket. “When school officials deem it’s safe for students to return, then they will have these bottles to use.”

“It was Paula Kreissler who had the idea of reaching out to Enmarket because of their partnership with Healthy Savannah in producing the Encourage Health educational series,” said Morrison. “One call to Matt Clements, VP of Marketing at Enmarket, and the rest of the schools were covered. Here we were in less than 24 hours and a budgetary and health problem was solved because of this very generous community.”

Mariella Manhatton, of Effingham County Schools, says the district is “grateful” the donations happened so quickly, as students return to school this week.