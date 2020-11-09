Local business to give free lunch to Richmond Hill, Bryan Co. first responders

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Country Financial is serving up free lunch to all first responders in Bryan County and Richmond Hill next week.

On Nov. 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., first responders can get a free meal at Ricciardi’s Pizzeria (2518 US Hwy 17).

Organizers Mike Flynn and Jonathan Kitchens say the reason for the event is to “bring some light in these dark months of 2020.”

“We are so thankful for our local police, fire and EMT, and want to show our appreciation by offering a tasty and free lunch over at our neighbor, and locally, veteran-owned Ricciardi’s Pizzeria,” they added.

First responders interested in to-go orders can call ahead (912-445-0675) and order by Nov. 16.