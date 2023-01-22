SAVANNAH, Ga — Some of the most crucial things that many shelters do not receive enough of are cold weather items.

Outside Savannah and Outside Hilton Head are teaming up with the Old Savannah City Mission to increase this much-needed supply

As the homeless population steadily increases across the country and here in our area, the clothing store, outside is giving back to those in need in a major way.

“So, at our location in Hilton Head and Savannah, we are doing a jacket drive for the homeless. We are just asking anyone to come down, bring any of their spring cleaning. Anything, you know jackets, sweaters, blankets anything warm for us that we can kind of help out and donate and with that you get a discount on a jacket of your choice, said store manager Samantha Valdes.

Valdes says the support they’ve received so far is exciting to see and shows her how much people care for the homeless population.

“I know in recent years, people have maybe not been buying as much so, maybe there’s not as much to give, but just seeing that they do make that effort it’s really special to see…It feels really great to see the community just coming out and you know they’ve obviously heard about the initiative and just seeing the results and just seeing people coming out and saying oh where are you guys located you know we have, there was a couple who came and brought 3 bags of stuff and I helped them bring it out their trunk and same thing they weren’t even interested in the discounts, they were just really happy to have their items go to a good use,” Valdes told WSAV News 3.

Valdes hopes this initiative pushes other stores across Savannah and the Lowcountry to contribute to a worthy cause.

“I think its an inspiring thing and I think you know there’s always companies who want to make an effort and a change in the world, and so I think we can all inspire each other and that’s really the main thing is just to helping can inspire others to help,” she said.

You still have time to donate to the Recycle your Jacket Initiative. The last day to donate is January 31. For more information about Old Savannah City Mission click here.