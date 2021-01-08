Local boy saves money for year to buy supplies for animal shelter

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – A local boy from Pooler is giving back to animal shelters after saving his own money for over a year.

10-year-old Kolin Morris was inspired by a commercial from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

The self-described animal lover says he wanted to help because many animals “don’t have homes and sometimes […] don’t have medical care.”

He saved up all of his money in 2020 — given to him for his birthday and Christmas and earned by chores — to buy shelters much-needed supplies.

Kolin’s mother Kim tells WSAV NOW she’s so proud of him for stepping up for a cause he cares about but isn’t surprised because he’s always been selfless.

“He’s got a lot of boost out of this,” she said. “It’s really nice to see everybody that can still send money and want to help that way.”

The two decided to donate the goods to the Effingham County Animal Shelter after reaching out and learning about what they needed.

Kim says she’s happy she reached out before buying supplies because the shelter needed items she didn’t even consider, specifically cleaning products.

Other members of the community, including a Savannah law firm, have also decided to donate to Kolin’s cause.

Kolin says he’s going to keep fundraising for the Effingham County shelter and others in need throughout the year.

If you’d like to donate, please send an email to his mother at kcollins256@yahoo.com.