SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hyundai is helping Black-owned Savannah businesses in the midst of their plant’s arrival.

Lateeka Moore-Early is the owner of Luxe The Salon in Savannah and today she re-opened her salon with all new renovations thanks to help from Hyundai.

She was awarded $15,000 in December from Hyundai as part of its Progress Project.

Moore-Early put the funds toward new floors, wallpaper, chairs and equipment – repairs she’s been wanting to do for a long time.

She tells News 3 she’s thrilled with the community’s support at today’s grand opening party.

Moore-Early is one of three Black area business owners who recently benefitted from Hyundai’s Progress Project – which supports Black-owned businesses in the regions where the company operates.