Local artist designs mural for construction site near Coligny Beach

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Hilton Head has found an artistic way to hide it’s latest construction site.

A 450-foot long mural currently runs along the fencing on Pope Avenue near Coligny Beach. The mural was designed by local artist Jesse Renew.

Renew’s mural adds themes of Hilton Head’s ecology to the Lowcountry Celebration Park.

The design of the mural should make the construction site more aesthetically pleasing to look at — especially during tourist season.

The new park will include a stage, large lawn, playground and The Sandbox Children’s Museum.

Construction should be finished by the end of next summer.