SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — After being carless for more than 10 years, a local Savannah veteran was gifted a new car Wednesday morning.

Army Veteran Brett Mymo walked to work every day despite having service-related injuries. It’s not by choice, he has no car.

Two miles to work, trips to the grocery store and even doctor’s appointments, Brett told News 3 getting around has been a real struggle.

“I know how it feels not having a vehicle,” Mymo said. “I’ve been there, and I’ve done that. This is my first vehicle that I’ve had since 2010. So, it’s been about a good 12 to 13 years since I’ve had my own vehicle.”

Brett was nominated by Veterans Place Savannah, an organization providing resources and services for military families and veterans. The car was donated by Geico and refurbished by Caliber Collison

“I was like ‘Wow, nice car’,” said Mymo. “I didn’t need really expect it to be a fully loaded nice car. I thought it was going to be your basic 2015 model off the lot. But no, this is nice. I absolutely love it.”

Now, days of missing work because of bad weather or walking with an injury is now over. It’s the season that keeps on giving.