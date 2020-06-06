Local animal rescue adopts out 400 dogs in first year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Renegade Paws Rescue celebrated its one year anniversary this week, reaching a major adoption milestone.

Renegade Paws Rescue began in June 2019 and is entirely foster-based. This week, the volunteer-based organization hit its goal of adopting out over 365 dogs in under 365 days. In just one year, 400 dogs found forever homes.

The organization says it is its mission to never say “no” to a dog in need of a home. Founder and director, Jennifer Taylor, has a soft spot for Bullies, dogs that sometimes fall victim to negative stereotypes.

“So many dogs are easily categorized by how they look, or the state they are in when living in a stressful shelter environment,” Taylor said. “That’s why we are here.”

Renegade Paws Rescue says that foster parents give dogs a chance to recover from injuries, ween puppies, adapt outside of a shelter, and more. These circumstances give dogs a high chance of finding not just any home, but the right now, for each of them.

“Shelters play an important role in keeping dogs and our communities safe but they, unfortunately, run the risk of being overcrowded,” the organization said.

Recently, Renegade Paws Rescue helped empty an animal shelter in Bryan County.

“It really is a community effort, Taylor said. “We have had so many amazing fosters and adopter coming out during this time of need. Individual donors and local businesses have also stepped up all year to help our most vulnerable rescues that require medical care.”

To learn how you can foster, adopt or donate with Renegade Paws Rescue, click here or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org.

WSAV’s Lauren Wolverton introduces you to a Renegade Paws Rescue adoptable dog every Friday morning on Perfect Pet. Click here for more.