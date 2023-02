SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It is the first black sorority in this country—Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA).

We invited local AKA chapter president Nicole Fields to discuss past and present community projects as well as Founders’ Day.

The Gamma Sigma Omega chapter’s Founders’ Day observance, “Capturing a Vision Fair” is February 26 at 4 p.m. at Jonesville Baptist Church on Montgomery Street.