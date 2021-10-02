Local advocates for abused, neglected children to celebrate 30 years

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Local advocate group Savannah Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), is celebrating 30 years of its mission fighting for abused and neglected children.

CASA will honor its contributors and volunteers at a cocktail celebration on Oct. 21. To buy tickets or donate, click or tap here. WSAV News 3 is a proud sponsor of the event.

CASA is also aiming at creating a Visitation Center, where foster children can meet with their families. The group currently supports 150 advocates and the organization says it fights for nearly 300 children per day.

