Local 5th-grader finalist in Sun-Maid’s Board of Imagination contest

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – A local fifth-grader is competing in a national competition to be named to Sun-Maid’s first Board of Imagination.

It’s a part of the snack company’s “Imagine That” campaign, a commitment to “more imagination and less ingredients.”

The Board of Imagination will be comprised of kids ages 6 to 12 who will learn about Sun-Maid’s mission and provide input to guide future decision-making at the company.

Ayla, a Hilton Head Island Elementary student, is hoping to be one of the of the five board members.

Our vote has been cast. VOTE FOR AYLA!



A @hhiesotters fifth grader is a finalist in the Sun-Maid #boardofimagination contest.



You can vote for Ayla too using this link: https://t.co/UCzhfwbz5ehttps://t.co/HzfF59D9q2 — Beaufort Schools, SC (@BeaufortSchools) March 24, 2021

“I am great at making nonliving things come to life and I am able to make places in my stories that are easy to ‘see’ in your head,” the 10-year-old’s Board of Imagination entry reads.

According to Sun-Maid, each member of the Board of Imagination will receive $5,000 for themselves, plus $5,000 and a year’s supply of snacks for their school.

Ayla is among the 15 finalists for the contest. To view the entries and vote, visit sunmaid.com/imaginethat. Voting is open now until April 2.