This is the final week of the Man and Woman of the Year campaign for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

The candidates are hoping to raise more than $400,000 collectively this year. The silent auction is one way they hope to accomplish that and it opened at Noon on Monday. Click here to check out the items up for bid.

For nine years now, LLS has been raising funds and awareness to fulfill its mission of finding a cure for blood cancer and improving the lives of patients and their families.