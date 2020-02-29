LLS kicks off Man, Woman and Students of the Year campaign

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It was a big night Friday for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) and its efforts to find a cure for blood cancer.

Each year, around the country and here in Savannah, candidates take part in some friendly competition to raise funds for blood cancer research.

To kick off the Man, Woman and students of the Year campaign, LLS hosted a celebration at the Charles H. Morris Center in Savannah with the different teams.

Fourteen community leaders as well as 18 Students of the Year candidate teams — comprised of 42 students from 11 schools — are aiming to raise over $900,000 in just 10 weeks.

This year, competitors are fundraising in honor of 16-year-old Seth and 13-year-old Lily who are blood cancer survivors.

All of the proceeds will aid the LLS and blood cancer research.

To learn more about the teams or to make a donation, visit here.

The Students of the Year scholarship winners will be announced at the Grand Finale Gala at Savannah Station on Saturday, April 18. The Man and Woman of the Year titleholders will be announced at a Grand Finale Gala on Friday, May 8, at the Savannah Convention Center.