Living Hope Community Fellowship to host Back 2 School Giveaway

SAVANNAH, ga. (WSAV) – Living Hope Community Fellowship (LHCF) plans to host their annual Back 2 School Giveaway outreach event on July 28 in Garden City.

The event is free and open to the public.

Families will be able to drive thru or walk up to receive school supplies for grades K-12 and packaged refreshments.

LHCF event flyer

Attendees will be entered into drawings for back-to-school prizes to be announced during the week following the event.

LHCF staff and volunteers will strictly enforce current CDC and local recommendations regarding Covid-19 guidelines and best practices.

The event takes place from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the LHCF Garden City Campus located at 5008 Augusta Road in Garden City.