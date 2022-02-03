Live Oak Public Libraries, Telfair Museums partner to off free museum admission

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Live Oak Public Libraries and Telfair Museums announced a partnership offering free family museum passes on Tuesday.

Cardholders at any of 16 locations across Chatham, Effingham and Liberty counties can now check out a 7-day family pass that grants free admission to the Jepson Center for the Arts and the Telfair Academy.

Each library location will have one pass available on a first come, first served basis.



“We are proud to partner with Telfair Museums to offer this special opportunity to the community,” said Lola Shelton-Council, interim library executive director. “It is exciting to be able to provide access for individuals and families to visit these wonderful museums and experience in person the impact of art, technology, and history.”

Both Telfair museums are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.

The museums house much of Telfair’s 7,000+ item permanent collection, featured exhibitions, stunning architecture, and historical context.

“This is the beginning of a unique partnership with Live Oak Public Libraries that we hope to grow,” said Ben Simons, Telfair’s executive director/CEO. “We’re the first museum in Savannah to have this pass checkout program with them, and we’re excited to broaden our longtime commitment to getting thousands of Savannah families into our museums for free—through free programs for students, youth, and outreach participants, Free Family Days, and now our local library system.”

In addition to visiting Telfair museums, Live Oak Public Libraries card holders can also check out free passes and obtain discounted tickets to state parks, museums, and other cultural centers across Georgia.