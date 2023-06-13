SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)- Live Oak Public Libraries are offering a summer reading challenge for kids and adults.

The summer reading challenge is called “All Together Now.” In celebration of kindness and friendship, the event will offer performances, activities and prizes for children participating in the challenge. Some examples include, interactive programs, arts and crafts, gaming activities, book clubs and movie matinees.

Furthermore, America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia is partnering with Live Oak to provide free summer lunches for children at select library locations.

Completing the Summer Reading Challenge, children and teens will receive a free book and adults have a chance to receive a free tote bag. If 10 hours of reading are completed, there will be a chance to win a grand prize.

Earlier this year, board member Denise Grubowski told WSAV that reading literacy is more than just good scores.

“So, one of the things that we’re focused on is not only that final reading score, which is obviously an important metric to consider, but also their growth throughout the year,” Grubowski said.

The reading challenge began on June 1st and goes through July 31st at Live Oak Libraries in Chatham, Effingham and Liberty Counties.

Here is how you register: register or sign-in on the Live Oak Public Libraries website. Then, log your reading activities. From there, you can track your progress and earn rewards.