Live Oak Public Libraries host Driver Safety Simulators

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) — Two local organizations are partnering to help keep you safe on the road.

Live Oak Public Libraries (LOPL) is teaming up with the Savannah Technical College and the Coastal Georgia Center for Driver Safety to host driving simulators at libraries in Chatham, Effingham, and Liberty Counties.

“It’s free and open to the public so they can go out and test their driving skills,” Coastal Georgia Center for Drivers Safety Director, Atina Brantley told WSAV NOW.

The Driver Safety Simulators are a virtual reality experience that encourages teens and adults to learn about distracted driving and how to stay safe behind the wheel.

“This is a reality check. It allows you to get on the machine and it’s a simulation,” Brantley said. “So it takes you through all the simulations of how it will affect your driving skills.”

The devices are designed to teach you what to do when distractions occur.

“It does talk to you as you’re doing it,” She added. “So if you’re swerving, it does pop-up in the upper left-hand corner and says that you’re swerving.”

The program is sponsored by Savannah Technical College grant funding from the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. The project focuses on raising awareness about the behaviors of distracted driving, especially cell phone use and alcohol consumption, and how it can put others on the road in danger.

“When we talk about impaired driving, it can be anything from being sick, you can be injured, it can be drowsy driving,” Brantley said.

It also allows users to experience the consequences of impaired driving through video interactions with law enforcement officers and emergency responders.

“With teens, they are inexperienced,” Brantley said. “So, as they’re learning to drive, this is the best way for them to see what it’s like and the consequences.”

The simulators are available at Garden City Library, Hinesville Library, Rincon Library, and Tybee Library. In the next week, the simulators will be moving from Garden City Library to Oglethorpe Mall Library and from Tybee Library to Islands Library.

The training is free and open to anyone 14-years-old and above.

Savannah Technical College also offers driver’s education courses. For more information on scholarships and classes, visit their website.

LOPL has more resources for new drivers including permit practice tests, driver’s ed training, and more HERE.