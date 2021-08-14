Inaugural G.E.M.S. event empowers young female athletes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — WSAV News 3’s Tina Tyus-Shaw has invited local girls track teams to join her for a special event Saturday.

G.E.M.S. or Girls Empowered and Motivated to Success will spotlight young female athletes and empower them to excel in their chosen sports, education and life goals.

Plus, every athlete will receive a free sports bra.

Tune in Saturday morning for a live update from the inaugural event at T.A. Wright Stadium on Savannah State University’s campus.

The Olympics ended just days ago, but Tyus-Shaw is continuing the conversation.

The G.E.M.S. event will honor her aunt, Olympian Wyomia Tyus, and Savannah native Lucinda Williams Adams.

And considering the mental health issues that athletes face — including Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka — Tyus-Shaw will provide helpful awareness support.

Healthy Savannah and Savannah State University’s COVID Taskforce will also be on-site providing health information.