LIST: Thanksgiving meal giveaways in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Local groups are gearing up for Thanksgiving with food giveaways for neighbors in need.

Organizations are opting for either drive-thru or in-person events to serve delicious, hot meals. WSAV will be adding to the list as we learn about more local events.

Feed the Hungry

Feed the Hungry organizers say they’re gearing up to serve “hope on a plate” at what’s expected to be one of the largest events they’ve had in years.

The 13th annual Feed the Hungry Thanksgiving Holiday Dinner is set for 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 23, at Memorial Stadium. It will be held outside as a drive-thru event. Health screenings and live entertainment will also be on site.

Ahead of the big event, the organization needs the community’s help with donations to help them feed over 3,000 people. Items needed include:

canned goods of green beans and corn

bags of rice

boxes of cornbread

turkeys

Donations will be accepted weekdays through Monday, Nov. 22, at the Empowerment Center in Garden City (4704 Augusta Road). Online monetary donations are also being accepted.

Call 912-436-7380 with any questions.

Feed the Hungry will also be hosting a Holiday Dinner on Dec. 23.

Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society

The Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society (LDSS), a support group benefiting those with Down Syndrome, is resuming with its annual Thanksgiving potluck tradition. LDSS members, their families and supporters are invited to share turkey and all the fixings.

Turkey, ham, beverages and paper goods will be provided and participants are asked to bring a side dish or dessert to share.

The dinner will be held at ConneXion Church in Savannah (5411 Skidaway Road) starting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18, one week ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

“We have always looked forward to gathering at this time to reflect on our blessings and enjoy a meal together,” said Candy Bogardus, chairperson for the event. “We are thankful that conditions will allow us to resume this tradition this year.”

To make reservations, call 912-663-8573.