LIST: Socially distanced Halloween events in Coastal Empire, Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Like many holidays celebrated since March, Halloween will look a bit different this year.

The Centers for Disease Control recently rolled out guidance warning against “high-risk” activities, like door-to-door trick-or-treating or indoor haunted houses, to combat the spread of COVID-19.

But organizers around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry are coming up with creative ways to make Halloween safe and fun for families.

Check out the list below. Submit a community event to the newsroom here.

Saturday, Oct. 24 & Sunday, Oct. 25

15th Annual Wag-O-Ween

Savannah’s annual family and pet-friendly trick-or-treating event will take place this year despite the death of Sara Portman, local businesswoman and Wag-O-Ween creator.

Portman recently succumbed to her battle with lung cancer before she could see Wag-O-Ween’s 15th year fulfilled, but her friends at The Hipster Hound and Renegade Paws Rescue are taking over preparations per her wishes.

Because of COVID-19, Wag-O-Ween will take place over two days this year to allow for fewer crowds each day.

Humans and animals alike will dress up in Halloween costumes and follow their event maps to over 100 businesses giving out dog treats and goodies. There will also be a costume contest, raffle, and photography stations as part of the event.

All human participants will also be required to wear face coverings at all times during the event per city ordinance.

To register, visit here. Funds raised will help support local animal rescues.

Friday, Oct. 30

Hardeeville Drive-In Movie & Costume Contest

On the eve of Halloween, the City of Hardeeville Parks, Recreation & Tourism Department will be showing “Hocus Pocus” at its Drive-In Movie & Costume Contest. This is a free event from 6 to 8:30 p.m. behind City Hall (205 Main Street).

Free popcorn and Cheerwine will be available but if you need something more to snack on, food trucks will be on site.

Kids can participate in a socially distanced costume contest for a chance to win a prize. There will be winners for ages 0-4, 5-8, 9-12 and 13 and older.

Saturday, Oct. 31

Hardeeville Drive-Thru Trunk-or-Treat

The City of Hardeeville Parks, Recreation & Tourism Department is hosting its Drive-Thru Trunk-or-Treat event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at City Hall (205 Main Street).

This free event is strictly drive-thru to keep volunteers and residents safe and physically distanced. Costumes and car decorations are encouraged!

Yemassee Police Department Halloween

Come dressed in your most frightening costume to the Yemassee Police Department’s Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treating Event. Starting at 6 p.m. at the Yemassee Municipal Complex (101 Town Circle), officers will be giving out treats as families drive by.

“We understand that this has been a challenging year for all of us and hope that this safe, socially distanced, drive-thru Halloween event will put smiles on many,” the police department stated.