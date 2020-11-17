LIST: Local Thanksgiving meal giveaways

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Several groups around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry are holding food giveaways this Thanksgiving for those in need.

Rather than hosting large community meals, organizations are setting up drive-thru or distribution events to keep volunteers and participants safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Take a look through the full list of events below.

Feed the Boro

For over 25 years, Feed the Boro has been a tradition in Bulloch County. Last year, the event set a record with over 5,000 meals distributed.

Due to COVID-19, this year’s event will be much different. Instead of a prepared meal, Feed the Boro is teaming up with Send Harvest Food Bank to hold a Thanksgiving food drop.

On Saturday, Nov. 21, starting at 9 a.m. at Statesboro High School, volunteers will distribute enough food to feed 1,000 families for one week.

Because of the pandemic, this is considered an emergency food drop, so there is no financial requirement to receive food. Any Bulloch County residents in need of food can participate.

Instructions:

Trunk must be open and cleared out; SUVs will need trunk/rear to be accessible

Enter the Statesboro High campus from the backside off Fleming Drive (road between football stadium and school building)

Proceed to the parking lot for distribution

Cars will slowly roll through nine food stations without stopping

For those who would like to give back, Feed the Boro encourages you to sponsor a family. Visit here to give back through PayPal, or mail a check written to: Feed the Boro, 701 Baytree Lane, Statesboro, Georgia 30458.

Feed the Hungry

Feed the Hungry’s 12th annual Thanksgiving meal will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 24 in Savannah and Sylvania.

Rather than the traditional sitdown meal, the organization is giving away food boxes with turkey, stuffing, canned vegetables and other items so participants can cook a holiday meal.

The drive-thrus will be held at the following locations:

John S. Delaware Center at 35th and Lincoln streets in Savannah. The advertised start time is 4 p.m., but Gilliard expects it will begin earlier (about 3 p.m.) because it is getting dark earlier.

Cail Community Center at 320 Millen Road in Sylvania

To read more about the event, or how to donate food items, visit here.

Meal for the homeless

Catherine Jones Ministries, Inc. will be giving away 100 hot boxed meals to the homeless on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26.

The event will begin at 11 a.m. in the park next to the Bull Street Library.

The group will also be distributing gently used blankets, coats, socks, gloves and scarves.

Give Back Dinner

The Antioch Educational Center (AEC) is holding its Give Back Dinner for Jasper County residents on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, from 2 to 5 p.m.

Meals will be served in a drive-thru venue at the Mount Carmel Baptist Association building (3673 Bees Creek Road in Ridgeland). Drivers will be asked to pop their trunks, and AEC volunteers will place the eight-course meal inside.

There will be no paperwork or other requirements, but each person will be asked to wear a mask while they speak to volunteers.

AEC says thanks to partners, who wished to reman anonymous, the Give Back Dinner can serve 1,000 Jasper County residents.

“That is the true spirit of Jasper County…neighbor helping neighbor,” stated AEC board member and Chair of Programs Surenda Burrison.