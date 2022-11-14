Local groups are gearing up for Thanksgiving with food giveaways for neighbors in need.(Getty Images)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Local groups are gearing up for Thanksgiving with food giveaways for neighbors in need.

Organizations are opting for either food drives or in-person events to serve mouthwatering, hot meals.

Savannah Feed the Hungry

On Wednesday, November 23, Savannah Feed the Hungry will have its 14th Annual Official Feed the Hungry Holiday Dinner “Hope on Plate”. A pre-show dinner starts at 2:00 p.m. and dinner will be served starting at 4:00 p.m.

Union Mission

On Wednesday, November 23, Union Mission will be hosting its Annual Thanksgiving Dinner at the Grace House on Fahm Street. The Clothing Closet will be open as well.

Catherine Jones Ministries

On Thursday, November 24, Catherine Jones Ministries will have its 4th Annual Thanksgiving Day meal where all are welcome. Meals will be served from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. For more information contact Reverend Catherine Jones at (912)- 441-4135.

WSAV will be adding to the list as we learn about more local events.