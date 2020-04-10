LIST: Local churches holding livestream, drive-in Easter services

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Heading to church on Easter Sunday is a tradition for many but due to the COVID-19 outbreak, congregations are asked to find alternate ways to hold services.
News 3 has gathered a list of local services being held this weekend online or by drive-in so churchgoers can participate from a safe distance.
To have your church’s service featured, please email details to digital@wsav.com.
The Cathedral of St. John The Baptist:
- Easter Vigil on Saturday at 8:30 p.m.
- Easter Sunday service at 10 a.m.
- Watch online at savannahcathedral.org
Impact Church:
- Easter Sunday service at 10 a.m.
- 3 ways to watch: Website, Facebook, YouTube
- Share photos on social media with #ImpactFamilyEaster and #EasterAtImpact
Cornerstone Church Bluffton:
- Online services via website, Facebook, YouTube
- Services streamed at 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
First Presbyterian Church on Hilton Head Island:
- Good Friday service by 6:30 p.m.: “A time to lament what we’ve lost in this crisis”
- Easter Sunday sunrise service by 7 a.m.
- Easter service with special music by 10 a.m.
- All streaming online at fpchhi.org
The Seed Church
- Easter drive-thru adventure on Saturday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
- Drive-in church services on Sunday at 9 and 11 a.m.
- 1950 Chatham Parkway in Savannah
- Tune in to 87.9 FM
- Details on church website
Life Church at Ardsley Park
- Easter Sunday service at 11 a.m.
- Details on Facebook event
Bull Street Baptist Church
- Good Friday service at 6:30 p.m.
- Easter Sunday service at 10:45 a.m.
- Watch online at bullstreet.org/media
South Newport Baptist Church
- Easter Sunday drive-in services
- 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.
- Cchurch parking lot — 23344 US Highway 17 in Townsend
- Drive to church (recommended 45 mins early), tune in to 87.9 FM and watch live on big screen
- Visit website here for details