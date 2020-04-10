LIST: Local churches holding livestream, drive-in Easter services

Breaking News
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Heading to church on Easter Sunday is a tradition for many but due to the COVID-19 outbreak, congregations are asked to find alternate ways to hold services.

News 3 has gathered a list of local services being held this weekend online or by drive-in so churchgoers can participate from a safe distance.

The Cathedral of St. John The Baptist:

  • Easter Vigil on Saturday at 8:30 p.m.
  • Easter Sunday service at 10 a.m.
  • Watch online at savannahcathedral.org

Impact Church:

  • Easter Sunday service at 10 a.m.
  • 3 ways to watch: Website, Facebook, YouTube
  • Share photos on social media with #ImpactFamilyEaster and #EasterAtImpact

Cornerstone Church Bluffton:

First Presbyterian Church on Hilton Head Island:

  • Good Friday service by 6:30 p.m.: “A time to lament what we’ve lost in this crisis”
  • Easter Sunday sunrise service by 7 a.m.
  • Easter service with special music by 10 a.m.
  • All streaming online at fpchhi.org

The Seed Church

Life Church at Ardsley Park

Bull Street Baptist Church

South Newport Baptist Church

  • Easter Sunday drive-in services
    • 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.
    • Cchurch parking lot — 23344 US Highway 17 in Townsend
  • Drive to church (recommended 45 mins early), tune in to 87.9 FM and watch live on big screen
  • Visit website here for details

