LIST: Local churches holding livestream, drive-in Easter services

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Heading to church on Easter Sunday is a tradition for many but due to the COVID-19 outbreak, congregations are asked to find alternate ways to hold services.

News 3 has gathered a list of local services being held this weekend online or by drive-in so churchgoers can participate from a safe distance.

To have your church’s service featured, please email details to digital@wsav.com.

The Cathedral of St. John The Baptist:

Easter Vigil on Saturday at 8:30 p.m.

Easter Sunday service at 10 a.m.

Watch online at savannahcathedral.org

Impact Church:

Easter Sunday service at 10 a.m.

3 ways to watch: Website, Facebook, YouTube

Share photos on social media with #ImpactFamilyEaster and #EasterAtImpact

Cornerstone Church Bluffton:

Online services via website, Facebook, YouTube

Services streamed at 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

First Presbyterian Church on Hilton Head Island:

Good Friday service by 6:30 p.m.: “A time to lament what we’ve lost in this crisis”

Easter Sunday sunrise service by 7 a.m.

Easter service with special music by 10 a.m.

All streaming online at fpchhi.org

The Seed Church

Easter drive-thru adventure on Saturday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Drive-in church services on Sunday at 9 and 11 a.m. 1950 Chatham Parkway in Savannah Tune in to 87.9 FM

Details on church website

Life Church at Ardsley Park

Easter Sunday service at 11 a.m.

Details on Facebook event

Bull Street Baptist Church

Good Friday service at 6:30 p.m.

Easter Sunday service at 10:45 a.m.

Watch online at bullstreet.org/media

South Newport Baptist Church