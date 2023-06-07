SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Juneteenth is right around the corner, and there are a variety of opportunities to take part in as the holiday approaches. Here is a list of several Coastal Empire and Lowcountry events happening in celebration of the end of slavery in the United States.
Saturday, June 10
Pooler
- Pooler Juneteenth Celebration Run & Walk will kick off at 8 a.m. The route starts at Pooler Stadium.
Savannah
- Juneteenth Free Family Day will start at 10 a.m. at the Jepson Center. Several activities and performances, including drumming and a libation ceremony featuring Dr. Jamal Touré, will occur throughout the day.
Thursday, June 15
Savannah
- Juneteenth Lecture by Queen Quet – In celebration of Juneteenth, Queen Quet will discuss land ownership among Gullah/Geechee people in the coastal South. The lecture will be held at 6 p.m. at the Jepson Center.
Friday, June 16
Bluffton
- 2nd Annual Black Food Truck Friday Festival – There will be Black-owned food trucks and vendors, live entertainment and a dedicated Kids Zone play area. The festival will start at 5 p.m. and be held at Buckwalter Commerce Park. This event is presented by the Bluffton MLK Observance Committee.
Saturday, June 17
Bluffton
- Juneteenth celebration at Burnt Church Distillery – More live entertainment, performing artists, food and vendors as the Bluffton MLK Committee’s event continues. The event will be at Burnt Church Distillery starting at 1 p.m.
Savannah
- Savannah Juneteenth Fine Arts Festival will be located downtown at Forsyth Park at 1 p.m. It is presented by Chosen For The Arts (CFTA)
- Cultural Juneteenth Music Festival, which is hosted by The Daughters of Mary Magdalene and the City of Savannah, will begin at 11 a.m. in Wells Park.
- Tybee Juneteenth will be held on Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18, starting at 11 a.m. both days on Tybrisa Street. On June 19th there will be a Wade In led by Patt Gunn at 9 a.m. on the beach.
Sunday, June 18
Bluffton
- 3rd Annual Jazz Brunch – The brunch is a ticketed event held at Burnt Church Distillery starting at 11 a.m. This event will conclude the Bluffton MLK Committee’s 8th Annual Juneteenth Festival.
Monday, June 19
Pooler
- Peace Love Juneteenth – Painting with a Twist is hosting a Juneteenth-inspired painting night at 7 p.m. The cost of the class depends on the materials used.