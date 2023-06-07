SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Juneteenth is right around the corner, and there are a variety of opportunities to take part in as the holiday approaches. Here is a list of several Coastal Empire and Lowcountry events happening in celebration of the end of slavery in the United States.

Saturday, June 10

Pooler

Pooler Juneteenth Celebration Run & Walk will kick off at 8 a.m. The route starts at Pooler Stadium.

Savannah

Juneteenth Free Family Day will start at 10 a.m. at the Jepson Center. Several activities and performances, including drumming and a libation ceremony featuring Dr. Jamal Touré, will occur throughout the day.

Thursday, June 15

Savannah

Juneteenth Lecture by Queen Quet – In celebration of Juneteenth, Queen Quet will discuss land ownership among Gullah/Geechee people in the coastal South. The lecture will be held at 6 p.m. at the Jepson Center.

Friday, June 16

Bluffton

2nd Annual Black Food Truck Friday Festival – There will be Black-owned food trucks and vendors, live entertainment and a dedicated Kids Zone play area. The festival will start at 5 p.m. and be held at Buckwalter Commerce Park. This event is presented by the Bluffton MLK Observance Committee.

Saturday, June 17

Bluffton

Juneteenth celebration at Burnt Church Distillery – More live entertainment, performing artists, food and vendors as the Bluffton MLK Committee’s event continues. The event will be at Burnt Church Distillery starting at 1 p.m.

Savannah

Savannah Juneteenth Fine Arts Festival will be located downtown at Forsyth Park at 1 p.m. It is presented by Chosen For The Arts (CFTA)

Cultural Juneteenth Music Festival , which is hosted by The Daughters of Mary Magdalene and the City of Savannah, will begin at 11 a.m. in Wells Park.

, which is hosted by The Daughters of Mary Magdalene and the City of Savannah, will begin at 11 a.m. in Wells Park. Tybee Juneteenth will be held on Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18, starting at 11 a.m. both days on Tybrisa Street. On June 19th there will be a Wade In led by Patt Gunn at 9 a.m. on the beach.

Sunday, June 18

Bluffton

3rd Annual Jazz Brunch – The brunch is a ticketed event held at Burnt Church Distillery starting at 11 a.m. This event will conclude the Bluffton MLK Committee’s 8th Annual Juneteenth Festival.

Monday, June 19

Pooler