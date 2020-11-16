LIST: Holiday events in the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The 2020 holiday season will look a bit different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but local organizers are still finding ways to celebrate.

The Centers for Disease Control is advising avoiding large gatherings ahead of Thanksgiving. Learn more about low, medium, and high risk activities, here.

Check out the list below to see what events are in store in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry this year.

Holiday Fair at West Broad

Make Savannah and Hostess Provisions are teaming up for a free event at West Broad, featuring the work of local artisans, craftsmen, entrepreneurs and food vendors.

The Holiday Fair takes place on Saturday, Nov. 14 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 340-356 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Organizers will also be collecting canned goods for America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia.

For every three canned goods donated, a raffle ticket will go into the drawing for a gift basket of locally made goods, donated by vendors.

Bluffton Christmas Market

A two-day Christmas market will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 27-28 in the Southern Barrel parking lot in Buckwalter Plaza in Bluffton.

The open-air shopping event will feature live music and local makers.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to support local makers and engage with the creative community,” said Katie Silva, founder of Lowcountry Made, the organization sponsoring the events. “We insist that everyone – vendors and attendees – wear masks and practice other social distancing best practices.”

Savannah Christmas Market Plant Riverside District

From Nov. 27 to Jan. 3, Kessler Collection’s Plant Riverside District will host a variety of events as part of the hotel’s Christmas market. From a tree lighting ceremony to photos with Santa, there is something for everyone coming up.

PRD Christmas market events include:

Savannah Christmas Market

Tree Lighting Ceremony

Savannah Harbor Boat Parade of Lights and Fireworks Show

Kid’s Corner

Photos with Santa

Christmas donation days

To see a complete schedule of PRD Christmas Market events, CLICK HERE.

Tybee Post Theater holiday movies

The Post kicks off its screenings of a collection of holiday movies over Thanksgiving weekend and will continue through Christmas.

Movies shown include “A Christmas Story,” “A Christmas Carol,” “Elf,” “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” “Scrooged,” and more.

Movies will be shown twice a day at 3 and 7 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. On Sundays, the Post will show only family-friendly films. Showings begin on Nov. 27 with “It’s A Wonderful Life,” followed by “The Santa Clause” on Nov. 29.

Face masks are required while not eating or drinking inside the theater, and other COVID-19 precautions will be followed. To purchase tickets, CLICK HERE.

Town of Bluffton “Reverse” Christmas Parade

The Town of Bluffton will host its annual Bluffton Christmas parade as a “reverse” parade, Saturday, Dec. 5, as a way to keep its holiday traditions alive while incorporating COVID-19 safety precautions.

Parade floats will be stationary on May River Road, and parade spectators will drive by. All participants will be spaced out at a safe distance, and no candy will be thrown out.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. and end at noon. On the evening before, Dec. 4, the Town will livestream the annual tree lighting on Facebook.

WSAV’s Holiday Hope

For two decades, WSAV has teamed with The Salvation Army of Savannah to collect toys for more than 7,000 children in our Georgia communities. And this year, we’re once again partnering with Bluffton Self-Help to serve South Carolinians.

From Monday, Nov. 30 through Monday, Dec. 14, we will have boxes at participating Walmart locations, making it easy to drop off an unwrapped toy.

Our Holiday Hope Finale Toy Collection event will take place Monday, Dec. 14 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Grayson Stadium. Stop by, drop off a gift and say “hi” to the team!

Society of Bluffton Artists’ 8th Annual Holiday Boutique

From Nov. 19 to Dec. 19, handmade gifts will be for sale from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Center for Creative Arts, located at 8 Church Street in Bluffton.

A sneak peak event is set for 4-8 p.m. on Nov. 19, where shoppers can enter to win prizes. Everything from jewelry and glassware to paintings and floral arrangements created by local artists will be available.

Tybee Polar Plunge

One of Tybee Island’s coolest events is going virtual this year.

Instead of running side-by-side into the cold ocean waters on New Years Day, Friday, Jan. 1, Tybee Polar Plunge organizers are asking participants to spread out and take the dive anywhere on the beach at noon.

Those who take the plunge are asked to share a video or photo in a new Facebook Group, where organizers will choose winners of several categories.

Participants must register online or by calling the Tybee Post Theater office at 912-472-4790, Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the theater.