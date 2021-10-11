LIST: Halloween events in Savannah, surrounding areas

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The spooky season is here! Take a look through this list of fall festivals, trunk-or-treat events and fundraisers happening throughout the month to celebrate Halloween.

Friday, Oct. 15

Savannah

Ashley Midtown Apartments is hosting a community Fall Festival and Movie Night at the Benjamin Van Clark Park between Waldburg and Collins streets.

The fun kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Friday, with the movie starting on the big screen at dusk.

Several vendors will be in attendance with opportunities for raffles, food and music. Organizers suggest bringing lawn chairs or blankets.

Friday, Oct. 15 & Saturday, Oct. 16

Hardeeville

Hardeeville’s Festival on Main is back with carnival rides, food, drink and live entertainment by the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show, Pachanga and Deas-Guyz.

Friday’s hours are 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday’s are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Get updates on the Hardeeville Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department’s Facebook page.

Sunday, Oct. 17

Savannah

The Humane Society for Greater Savannah is hosting its Fall Fair on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 7215 Sallie Mood Drive.

Stop by to enjoy local vendors and food trucks, meet adoptable animals, enter the costume contest or visit the petting zoo. Musical talents from the Armadillo Bluff acoustic duo will be on site.

Parking will be located at the Jennifer Ross soccer fields behind the Humane Society.

Attendees can enter various costume contests for $5, which will go directly to the medical department. Trick-or-treat buckets will be available for $10 and will allow access to the kid zone. Buckets can be purchased online.

Friday, Oct. 22

Port Wentworth

The city of Port Wentworth is hosting an outdoor movie night Friday featuring “The Addams Family.”

Organizers ask the community to bring chairs, blankets and snacks to 317 Cantyre Street, near the Port Wentworth fire and police departments. Attendees can also stay in their cars and tune into the movie on their radio.

According to the city, the fall festival will not be happening this season.

Saturday, Oct 23 & Sunday, Oct. 24

Savannah

The 16th annual Wag-O-Ween is set for Saturday and Sunday between the Starland District and the Savannah River.

Proceeds from the pet trick-or-treating fundraiser will benefit local animal rescues, spay/neutering and community education efforts.

From noon to 5 p.m., humans and dogs alike are encouraged to dress up in Halloween costumes and follow maps to local businesses giving out dog treats and goodies. The fundraiser also includes a photo station with costume contests and raffles throughout each day.

Participants can register and donate ahead of time at wagoween.org. The $10 wristband admits one pet for the entire weekend and includes a treat destination map and doggy swag bag.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Beaufort

The city of Beaufort is hosting family-friendly Halloween celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Waterfront Park.

Activities include a DJ dance party, crafts, a costume parade, inflatable games and entertainment. Kids can also go trick-or-treating to each sponsored table in the park.

Savannah

Plant Riverside District is hosting LaFaye & The Fellas Saturday night. The rock-soul band will be performing a free live concert at the Pavilion Tent from 7 to 10 p.m.

Cirque Divina will be showcasing a free Halloween Spectacular cirque show along the Savannah riverfront at 8:30 and 9:30 p.m.

Statesboro

The Statesboro Family YMCA is hosting its 2nd annual Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat on Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m.

Face masks are encouraged and costumes are optional. The YMCA will be holding a costume contest on Facebook.

Organizations or businesses interested in passing out candy should contact Hannah Beggs at hannah.beggs@ymcaofcoastalga.org or call the Statesboro YMCA at 912-225-1962. Candy donations can be dropped off at the YMCA Welcome Center at 409 Clairborne Avenue.