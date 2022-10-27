SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The spooky season has arrived and there are several ways to celebrate! Take a look through this list of Halloween events happening throughout the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Friday, Oct. 28

Savannah

Savannah Spooky Spectacular – The Halloween-themed variety show will be held from 7-8 p.m. at the Savannah Cultural Arts Center located at 201 Montgomery Street

Fall Fest 2022 – Held at the Pennslyvania Avenue Resource Center (PARC) from 4-6 p.m.

– Held at the Pennslyvania Avenue Resource Center (PARC) from 4-6 p.m. Haunted House – Sponsored by the City of Savannah and will be held at the Tompkins Center at 2333 Ogeechee Road from 6-8 p.m.

Bluffton

Safety Spooktacular – The Bluffton Police Department hosts the event allowing participants to meet local first responders and non-profits while trunk or treating at Oscar Frazier Park (77 Shults Road, Bluffton, SC) from 6-8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Savannah

Savannah Jaycees Trunk or Treat at 101 Atlas Street from 12-2 p.m. In addition to candy, there will be festive food, family-friendly activities and games galore!

at 101 Atlas Street from 12-2 p.m. In addition to candy, there will be festive food, family-friendly activities and games galore! Trunk or Treat at the Legion at 3003 Rowland Avenue in Thunderbolt starting at 4 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31

Savannah

Trick or Treating in Savannah – The City recommends trick or treating take place on Monday, Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m.

– The City recommends trick or treating take place on Monday, Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m. Halloween Fest at Cloverdale Community Center at 1919 Cynthia Drive from 4-6 p.m. A candy grab, crafts and games will be available. Costumes are encouraged.