SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As Easter approaches, local groups are planning fun, family-friendly events to celebrate. Take a look through the list.

Bluffton Area Community Association’s Easter Egg Hunt

The Bluffton Area Community Association invites the public out for an afternoon of fun, games, face painting and much more.

The event is set for Saturday, April 1, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Bluffton High School Johnston Baseball Stadium (12 H.E.McCracken Cir.).

The Easter Bunny will be stopping by!

Effingham County Sheriff’s Office hosts Easter Egg Hunt

For the first time in nearly 20 years, the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt.

It’s happening on Saturday, April 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the sheriff’s office, located at 130 First St. Ext.

There will be egg hunts for all different age groups — even adults. The first hunt will begin at 10:30 a.m. followed by the adult egg hunt at 11:30 a.m.

The sheriff’s office promises gifts, prizes, vendors and some surprises.

Guests are asked to bring their own Easter basket to participate in the egg hunt.

Hardeeville’s Easter Eggstravaganza

The Hardeeville Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department will be scattering 8,000 eggs for their annual Easter egg hunt. It’s free and open to the public.

Happening on Saturday, April 1, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the event will take place at 205 Main St., behind City Hall.

There will be free Easter baskets for the first 100 children.

Guests can expect free face painting, bouncy houses, a trackless train and the Easter Bunny.

Savannah Police Department’s Eggstreme Easter Fun Day

The department’s annual Eggstreme Easter Fun Day returns on Saturday, April 1, in Daffin Park.

Happening from noon to 3:30 p.m., guests can expect food, face painting, bounce houses and much more.

The Easter egg hunt begins at 1 p.m. followed by the Magic Marc Show at 2 p.m. The Easter Bunny and McGruff the Crime Dog will be visiting, too.

Don’t forget a basket!

Statesboro YMCA’s Easter Egg Hunt Egg-Stravaganza

The Statesboro Family YMCA (409 Clairborne Ave.) is hosting a community Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is free and open to children of all ages.

Guests will enjoy bounce houses, face paintings, crafts and more. Egg hunts will be held for various ages as well as for children with sensory conditions.