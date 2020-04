Liberty County Chamber of Commerce Office Administrator Terri Willett dropping off masks to Liberty Regional Medical Center staff.

HINESVILLE, Ga (WSAV) – The Liberty County Chamber of Commerce (LCCOC) announced Thursday they are collecting washable masks for Liberty Regional Medical Center (LRMC) staff.

LCCOC encourages residents to create homemade masks and drop them off at the LCCOC office, located at 208 East Court Street, in Hinesville.

The LCCOC shared the following video on their website www.libertycounty.org and Facebook page @libertychamber to show you how to make one the masks that LRMC needs.