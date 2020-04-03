Liberty County residents show their support for hospital

HINESVILLE, Ga (WSAV) – Dozens of Liberty County residents lined the parking lot of Liberty Regional Medical Center in Hinesville to show their support to the staff of doctors and nurses who have been the on front line of defense to combat the coronavirus.

Citizens held up signs while others made an impromptu party of the half hour observance.

According to hospital officials, patients’ family members, who are no longer able to visit their relatives, used the event to share their support for their loved ones at the hospital.

Even the Hinesville police and fire department were on hand to show their support.