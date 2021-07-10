Liberty Co. students receive school supplies during back-to-school rally

MIDWAY, Ga. (WSAV) — A steady stream of cars lined the campus of Midway Middle School in Midway Saturday to receive an assortment of school giveaways as Liberty County held its annual back-to-school rally.

“I’m very appreciative and grateful, for [Liberty County] giving back to the community,” Batrice Roberts, a mother of four said.

Those who took advantage of this event were given book bags, pens, pencils and other items needed for a student to return to school next month.

“For one, it’s inspirational to know we have a community that does stuff like this for children it’s honestly just something to look up to,” Aneysha Mack said. Mack, a recent Bradwell Institute grad won a laptop at the event that she said will help her in college.

Mack had a list of items to buy for college but was able to mark out half of them because she received them at the rally. Her siblings also received supplies during the drive-through giveaway, she said.

“I look up to these people so maybe I can do something like this one day.”