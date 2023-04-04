LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Susie King Taylor Museum is commemorating the 161st anniversary of her escape from slavery in April of 1862.

The museum outlines the Liberty County native’s involvement in the fight for freedom.

Taylor made her mark by serving in the Union Army as a laundress, nurse, and teacher. She went on to open three schools, two in Savannah and one in Liberty County.

Visitors can see multiple artifacts of Taylor’s such as handwritten letters and clothing.

“First I want people to walk away with the understanding that right here in our state, on our coast, we have our own Harriet Tubman – Susie King Taylor. Susie King Taylor taught hundreds and hundreds of students. Secondly, I like people to come and visit this exhibit and get a real sense of what her life is like,” said Susie King Taylor Museum curator, Hermina Glass-Hill.

The Susie King Taylor Museum is the first, and only, museum in the country solely dedicated to the life of the Civil War heroine.

The museum is only open on Saturdays and by appointment. It is free to visitors.