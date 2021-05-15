Liberty Co. gets creative with Relay for Life

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Liberty County found a creative way to hold this year’s American Cancer Society annual Relay for Life.

They held a drive-through event in Bryant Commons park where more than 100 cars took part driving through a lineup of luminaries bearing the name of a person who lost their battle with cancer.

“They were able to still honor or celebrate or remember their loved one by even buying a luminaire or participating in some way by donating,” Karen Bell said, Event Lead for Relay for Life Liberty County.

Participants who made the drive received information on the battle to end cancer and also provide a donation. All though the usual celebration walk was canceled for COVID-19 safety reasons, Bell said they were still able to honor survivors.

“When the survivors see that we’re here clapping and cheering them on, that’s what it’s all about,” Bell said.