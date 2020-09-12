Leopold’s unveils Georgia Pecans Blues ice cream to benefit United Way

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – One of Savannah’s most famous ice cream shops has a new flavor to benefit the United Way of the Coastal Empire.

On Friday, Leopold’s Ice Cream unveiled Georgia Pecans Blues, a tribute to United Way’s brand that utilizes homegrown ingredients.

“We developed the flavor in conjunction with Commission Gary Black of the state agriculture department,” said owner Stratton Leopold. “It’s Georgia grown; it’s dedicated to Georgia grown products, blueberries and pecans, which are major crops in Georgia.”

Savannah-Chatham County Public School System Police Chief Terry Enoch, this year’s campaign chair, got a first taste of the ice cream, delivered by Savannah Mayor Van Johnson. He quite literally jumped for joy after the first bite.

Every scoop sold at the Broughton Street shop will help United Way reach its goal of $8 million. Those funds will help support more than 50 local nonprofits in Chatham, Effingham, Bryan and Liberty counties.

United Way’s campaign will run through Nov. 19. If you are interested in giving, visit uwce.org or text IMPROVE to 40403.

Individuals in need of assistance from United Way can call 211.