Leopold’s Ice Cream hosts 11th annual Creative Writing Challenge

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Leopold’s Ice Cream is partnering with Live Oak Public Libraries to host its 11th annual Creative Writing Challenge.

Stratton Leopold, the owner of Leopold’s Ice Cream, says he created the tradition to share their commitment to literacy, art, education and fostering creativity and expression in young people.

“We support the library and learning in general,” Leopold told WSAV NOW. “And anything we can do to help foster that. The amount of creativity that we see is phenomenal. It’s just really gratifying to see that. It’s a chance to express themselves poetically, and a chance to enjoy some ice cream.”

Just like previous years, Leopold says they expect hundreds of entries.

“We’re always excited to see and encourage the art of written word in this community,” Leopold said. “The first 10 years of this challenge have been great, so we look forward to many more years of engaging with young people in Savannah.”

The theme of this year’s contest is “Friends and Family.” Leopold says with many students having to learn remotely this year due to the pandemic, focusing on the topic felt important now more than ever and is open to each child’s interpretation.

The contest is open to all students (including those who are homeschooled) in Chatham, Effingham and Liberty counties.

Submissions of poems 20 lines or less will be judged on creativity and can focus on any aspect of the theme.

Prizes will be awarded in four groups by grade: K-2, 3-5, 6-8 and high school. Top winners in each group receive a cooler filled with Leopold’s Ice Cream delivered to their homes. Runners up win a $25 Leopold’s Ice Cream gift certificate.

The entry deadline is Friday, Feb. 19. Submissions can be emailed to baldwinc@liveoakpl.org, or printed and dropped off at any Live Oak Public Library or Leopold’s Ice Cream’s shop on Broughton Street in downtown Savannah.

Entries must include the student’s name, teacher’s name, home address, age, school, grade and email address.

Winners will be announced Friday, March 5, at leopoldsicecream.com and liveoakpl.org. For more information, visit the Leopold’s Ice Cream Website.