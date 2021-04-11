Leopold’s Ice Cream donates signed books to Live Oak Public Libraries

SOUTHEAST, Ga. (WSAV) – Leopold’s Ice Cream donated signed copies of its book “Leopold’s Ice Cream: A Century of Tasty Memories” to Live Oak Public Libraries.

Stratton Leopold and his wife Mary donated signed copies of the award-winning book to each of the 16 branches of Live Oak Public Libraries. One book was also added to the collection in the Kole Genealogy and Local History Room at Bull Street Library.

“We recognize the important role local libraries play in communities, as they provide a place for lifelong learning and access to opportunities,” said Leopold. “Through the donation of these books, we hope to share a unique look into the history of Savannah and tell the story of our ice cream parlor along with it.”

Photo provided by Russo Marketing.

The centennial book details how the fruit and homemade ice cream stand became the most renowned ice cream parlor in Savannah. The three Leopold brothers, George, Peter and Basil, immigrated from Greece and started the stand in 1919. The book tells the Leopold family history and features a foreword from President Jimmy Carter.

The growth of the film industry in Savannah and the state of Georgia, beginning with Stratton Leopold and a group of his peers in the ’70s, customer testimonials, vintage photos and celebrity quotes also fill the pages.

The book’s cover was named as a finalist of the Best Cover Design in the Next Generation Indie Book Awards non-fiction category. And was named a finalist in four categories for the 2020 International Book Awards.

The Live Oak Public Library hosts more than 1 million visitors and checks out over 1 million items each year.

Leopold’s Ice Cream and Live Oak Public Libraries also partnered to host the 11th Annual Creative Writing Challenge, which invited local students to submit poems to win an ice cream social. Leopold said the writing challenge and donation show Leopold’s Ice Cream’s commitment to education, literacy, art and promoting creativity and expression in young people.