League of Women Voters to hold 6th annual holiday luncheon in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – The League of Women Voters of Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Area will host its sixth annual holiday luncheon on Friday in Bluffton.

The luncheon will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Oaks Dining Room at Belfair (200 Belfair Oaks Blvd.).

The luncheon will celebrate the holiday season and the League’s commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI). Charmaine Clowney, DEI coordinator for the League of Women Voters of South Carolina, will be speaking at the event.

Charmaine Clowney, guest speaker

Clowney is president of Clowney Consulting Group and is an expert on employment law, federal anti-discrimination compliance laws, harassment prevention, diversity and inclusion, and organizational change.

To make a reservation to the luncheon and to learn more about Clowney, CLICK HERE.

More information can also be found on the event’s Facebook page, HERE.