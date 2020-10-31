League of Brawn holds ‘Paint the Park Pink’ walk to raise awareness for breast cancer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah’s League of Brawn men’s group is raising awareness for breast cancer one step at a time.

The organization held a “Paint the Park Pink” walk around Forsyth Park Saturday to honor those who have been impacted by breast cancer. Hundreds of people participated, including survivors.

The League also hosted a bike drive to support families during the holiday season.

Organizers say helping to bring awareness to the disease and it’s large impact is crucial.

“A lot of people don’t realize that it’s also a disease that plays men too, so we have to acknowledge the fact that this a disease that has no color, no sex, no nothing, it just attacks and unfortunately a lot of people lose their life to it,” Justin West, Executive Director of League of Brawn, said.

If you would like to donate to the organization’s bike drive or help support their community efforts, you can visit their social media pages or Cash App “League of Brawn.”