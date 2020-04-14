Latinas working to provide food, resources for community during COVID-19 pandemic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A group of Latina women in the Hostess City are working to deliver groceries to those in need in the Latin community.

Lisette Riccelli, the CEO of a public relations company for Latin businesses called Agenda Latina, says she got involved when people from the community reached out to the Facebook page of Agenda Latina asking for help.

She quickly found out they were also reaching out to her friend Lisa Galarza, who runs the nonprofit organization Pásale Savannah.

The women decided to collect donations from different people’s homes and drop them off at Latin Chick’s Restaurant on Waters Avenue in Savannah. From there, the women organize the donations into boxes and prepare them to be distributed to needy families.

“You don’t have a job right now, you don’t have food in your refrigerator anymore and you don’t have a car. So that’s the people that we’re trying to help,” said Riccelli.

Riccelli says many of the families also don’t speak English and says they’re being asked to help because of the limited resources for Spanish speakers in the area.

So far, they have helped over 30 families in Savannah and the Lowcountry.

In order to continue helping those who need it, Riccelli says they need a greater number of donations from those in the community.

“I always say if you have a packet of 12 [rolls of toilet paper], at least give us one because someone else really needs it,” said Riccelli.

If you need help or would like to donate, reach out to the Facebook pages of Pásale Savannah or Agenda Latina. You can also reach Lisette Riccelli at 912-441-8563.