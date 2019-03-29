Lace up for the Palmetto Heart Walk
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) - Grab your running shoes - the 2019 Palmetto Heart Walk is just a few weeks away.
The American Heart Association's annual walk and 5k race will be held on Saturday, April 27 at Shelter Cove Community Park.
They expect more than 700 supporters and survivors to attend, raising funds to support cardiovascular research and education.
The fun begins with activities at 8:30 a.m. The walk around the one-mile loop starts at 9 a.m. along with the 5K.
To register or for more information, visit palmettoheartwalk.org.
