SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Many will have Monday off from work and school in honor of Labor Day, a yearly federal holiday dedicated to celebrating the social and economic achievements of American workers.

Here’s a list of what’s closed and what’s open on Labor Day in Savannah this year.

Schools

Most public and private schools will be closed (check students’ individual school or school district calendars to be certain).

UPS, USPS, FedEx

Post offices will be closed. The U.S. Postal Service will not deliver regular mail or packages. All FedEx’s in Savannah will be closed.

Banks

Most banks, including Federal Reserve Banks, will be closed.

Government Offices

City, county, state and federal offices will be closed.

Libraries

All public libraries in Savannah will be closed.

Transportation

Chatham Area Transit Authority (CAT) will be on a holiday schedule for all fixed-route buses. CAT Mobility will operate until 10 p.m. to mirror the fixed-route schedule. The Savannah Belles Ferry will operate on its current schedule.

CAT’s administrative offices will be closed for business, but the ticket window, located at the Joe Murray Rivers, Jr. Intermodal Transit Center, will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Grocery Stores

All grocery stores are open, though hours may vary

Wholesale Membership Warehouse

Savannah’s Sam’s Club will be open from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Costco Wholesale will be closed.

Pharmacies

Many pharmacies in Savannah will be closed for the holiday including CVS Pharmacy.