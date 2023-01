SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The first Krak Teet Community Conversation of 2023 is taking place next week.

The event titled “Telling Our Story” will help kick off African American Ourstory month. Hosted by The Center for Africana Studies and the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Center, the event will take place Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. in room 107 at the Armstrong Center located at 13040 Abercorn St. in Savannah.

The GSU Gullah Geechee Center says everyone is invited.